Cold case: Who killed Ramiro and Rosalva Reyes?

The husband and wife were killed in a drive-by shooting in September 2019. Their killer still has not been caught.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are asking the public for help solving a crime that left a Harris County couple dead last year.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2019, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of Francitas Drive.

When they arrived, deputies found 63-year-old Ramiro Reyes and his 61-year-old wife Rosalva Reyes shot to death outside their home. Their son-in-law was also shot and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

According to deputies, Ramiro and Rosalva were driving separate vehicles and had just got home. They were at a local hospital because a family member had died.

Deputies said a dark-colored SUV passed by the house and opened fire on Rosalva's vehicle. When Ramiro and the son-in-law ran to check on her, the SUV passed a second time and opened fire again.