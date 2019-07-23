HOUSTON — Houston Crime Stoppers at Harris County homicide investigators hope someone can offer information that will lead to an arrest in murder that happened last month.

It was the morning of Wednesday, June 19 when Martin Leija was found murdered. Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Mohawk in northeast Harris County at about 10:27 a.m.

Investigators said Leija died as a result of a "brutal stabbing."

His family is now asking the community for help in identifying the killer.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

