Who killed Christopher? Police need your help finding his murderer

Christoper Donaldson was shot to death on Feb. 16. Police believe he was caught in the crossfire between two rival groups.

HOUSTON — Houston police need your help.

On Feb. 16, Christoper Donaldson was shot to death in the 4300 block of Dreyfus Street and his killer is still on the loose.

Police believe Donaldson was an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire between two rival groups.

His family is desperate for answers and is requesting the community's help with identifying the suspect responsible for the murder.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects involved.