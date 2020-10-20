Criminal history: Who is Elmer Manzano, the man accused of shooting 2 HPD officers

Manzano's criminal history dates back to 1994 and includes multiple violent crimes. He has been arrested in Houston, Harris County as well as in Dallas.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Manzano had a lengthy, violent criminal history. As recently as this weekend, Houston police said Manzano's estranged wife made two family violence reports. In one of them filed Sunday, she told police her “ex-husband was walking around with a gun” and she was “in fear of her life” because “she didn’t know what her ex-husband will do to her.”

The responding officer didn't find a weapon but did find six bullets in his pocket, according to HPD. In the report, the officer wrote that no crime occurred, there were no threats and no assault. The Harris County District Attorney's Office declined charges. The officer who wrote the report was Courtney Waller, who police said was one of the officers shot by Manzano on Tuesday morning.

What happened

Acevedo said the incident started when HPD got a call about a domestic disturbance incident in the 2600 block of Holly Hall just before 8 a.m.

Sgt. Harold Preston, Waller and another officer responded to the scene. They talked with Manzano's wife in the parking lot for about an hour. She told them she wanted to get her things and move out. According to Acevedo, just before 9:30 a.m., Manzano's son opened the apartment door and told the officers that his father had a gun. Acevedo said Manzano then opened fire on the officers, hitting Preston and Waller.

During the incident, Manzano was shot in the abdomen, and his 14-year-old son was also shot. Police said Manzano surrendered just before 10:30 a.m. An elderly woman exited the apartment when he surrendered.

The boy is expected to be OK. There has been no update on Manzano's condition.

Acevedo said Preston, 65, was taken to an area hospital and was surrounded by family members when he died. He was a police officer for 41 years. Waller is expected to survive.

Manzano's criminal history

Manzano, according to Acevedo, has a lengthy criminal history and a history of domestic violence. We found two assault and one felony domestic violence cases in his past, along with a protective order. Here's an overview of what we found in court records across the state: