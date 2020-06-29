Anyone with information should call HPD or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the drivers involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed a motorcyclist on I-10 the East Freeway.

It happened at 5598 East Freeway on the frontage road at about 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said two motorcyclists were heading southbound on Lockwood crossing at the freeway when a blue BMW sedan struck one of them. That rider was not seriously hurt.

Then a black Chevrolet Tahoe struck the other motorcyclist, identified as 23-year-old Justin Ortiz.

The BMW and the Chevrolet fled the scene, and Ortiz was pronounced dead on location.

“Preliminary evidence indicates the vehicles possibly struck the victims deliberately,” police stated.

Anyone with information on the identities of the drivers is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.