Father among 2 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in north Houston neighborhood

Police were first called to a Whataburger along I-45 North where they found two shooting victims, a man and a woman.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that wounded multiple people and left two dead on the city’s north side early Monday.

The shooting was reported in a neighborhood along E. Whitney Street shortly after 12 a.m., according to Lt. Bruce with the Houston Police Department.

In all, police said two men were killed and three other people were wounded, including a woman.

Family members tell KHOU 11’s Michelle Choi that one of the men killed was a 27-year-old father who had a 9-year-old child.

Police were first called to a Whataburger along I-45 North where they found two shooting victims, a man and a woman. They learned the pair was shot at another location near Whitney, and they fled to the restaurant parking lot to wait for help. They were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The man and woman told officers that others were shot nearby, and police located a car with a bullet hole in the window. They found two men dead and another man who was wounded and also taken to the hospital.

Police found several shell casings at the scene.

The current condition of the three surviving victims is not known, and no names have officially been released.

Investigators are now looking at surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses.