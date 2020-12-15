Different health experts give different timelines.

HOUSTON — Now that vaccinations for coronavirus have started in the United States, how soon will average Americans be able to get the shot?

Let’s connect the dots.

The answers to how soon the average adult will get the coronavirus vaccines depends right now on who you ask.

HHS says by early March

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said by late February and early March it will be as easy as getting the flu shot with stores like Walmart and Walgreens giving out the vaccine to the general population.

That is, of course, after high risk individuals like healthcare workers and the elderly get their vaccinations.

Dr. Fauci says by early April

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci reports by the end of March and the beginning of April, average men and women will have access to the vaccine. Fauci said that would mean we would be approaching herd immunity by next fall.

Herd immunity eases safety measures