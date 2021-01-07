What's next for children who witness violent tragedies?

“Children are resilient. Amazingly beautifully resilient. And where they are provided services and support in their healing journey, they bloom and blossom..."

HOUSTON — It has been a violent week in Houston, and sadly, many children have been caught up in the deadly shootings.

When the worst happens and children are involved, Aly Kramer Jacobs and her team at Houston Area Women’s Center are there.

“Our agency has counseling services that are available,” said Aly Kramer Jacobs, Director of Counseling and Advocacy.

According to Jacobs, victim’s trauma support needs to start at square one which is the crime scene. The Houston Area Women’s Center has partnered with the Houston Police Department to train officers how to deal with trauma victims on the scene.

Story after story of Houston children witnessing the worst of this world. What happens to the CHILD victims who survive these horrific crimes? There are free support services offered from the crime scene and beyond. Story at 10. #KHOU11 @hawctalk https://t.co/8kdjdIw60j — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) July 2, 2021

“Making sure that they have the knowledge of going into some of these crime scenes and incidences, being knowledgeable of how survivors may be feeling, may be reacting and may be presenting," Jacobs said.

The support continues long term as well, connecting child victims with others who have experienced similar feelings of trauma.

“To have that normalized and validated is really integral into their healing process," Jacobs said.

There is also a program to help victims through legal proceedings which can be a long and daunting process.

“It is a place where a child gets an advocate that can sit alongside them on the stand and provide that emotional support," Jacobs said.

The support services provided by the Houston Area Women’s Center are 100 percent confidential and 100 percent free of charge.

Jacobs says with proper support, children who have experienced a trauma can be resilient.

“Children are resilient. Amazingly, beautifully resilient. And where there are provided services and support in their healing journey, they bloom and blossom in ways that shows age beyond years," Jacobs said.

The Houston Area Women’s Center provides services to men, women, and children. The number to their 24-hour domestic abuse hotline is (713) 528-2121. You can also reach the center on their website.