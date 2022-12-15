Driver arrested after going the wrong way for 12 miles on Westpark Tollway, Pct. 5 says

Deputies used a spike strip to slow down the wrong-way driver who eventually stopped after they blocked the tollway near Westheimer.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. when the Harris County Toll Road Authority dispatch received an alert through the wrong-way detection system at the Post Oak exit ramp.

Precinct 5 said deputies found the driver heading west in the eastbound lanes of the Westpark Toll Road in a red Telsa.

One deputy set up Stop Sticks, a tire-deflation spike strip, at Fondren damaging the Tesla’s tires. Then the driver continued heading east when he was approached by another deputy near Gessner. However, the wrong-way driver just drove around her.

Precinct 5 said deputies pulled ahead of the driver and blocked off the eastbound lanes of Westpark. The driver finally came to a stop at Westheimer Place.

The driver was arrested, and the Tesla was towed, Precinct 5 said. Deputies said the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

No injuries were reported.

Wrong-way detection system

According to a report in 2019, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute estimated about 240 wrong-way crashes happen statewide in an average year.

In 2017, statistics from the Texas Department of Transportation showed 138 wrong-way crashes in Houston, 86 in Dallas, 20 in Austin, 14 in Fort Worth and 60 in San Antonio.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority estimates 70% of wrong-way crashes involve alcohol, and most happen at night.

Danny Perez, a spokesperson with the Houston office of TxDOT. said most wrong-way drivers enter the freeway on the exit ramp. That’s where TxDOT has added extra signage and bright red reflective tape, on those signs and the roads.

The department has also added "Do Not Enter" signs and lowered other signs.

The wrong-way detection system developed by TTI and TxDOT includes radar and cameras.

“It’ll start flashing (at) you 'Wrong Way' with LED lights on the signs, and that’s been a significant help,” Perez said. “If a vehicle is coming up the wrong way, it’ll send a notice to our folks at Transtar, and we can interact with law enforcement to possibly get that person taken off the road.”