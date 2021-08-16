Suspects on ATVs, dirt bikes, bicycles surrounded driver before he was shot to death on Westheimer, police say

There are no known suspects in custody. The Houston Police Department is asking for tips.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for tips in a case where they said a driver was surrounded by a group of men on ATVs and bikes and then shot to death.

This happened on Friday night around 7:20 p.m. in the 9000 block of Westheimer Road near Fondren.

According to investigators, the group of men on the ATVs, dirt bikes and bicycles surrounded the 48-year-old driver and even tried opening the driver's doors. Someone then pulled out a gun and fired shots at the driver as he tried to get away, police said.

The driver, who was hit at least once, crashed in the 7400 block of Westheimer near Hillcroft and died at the scene.

Police do not have any details on the suspects and don't know the motive.

We reported Saturday morning that while police were investigating this scene, two alleged drunk drivers drove through this crime scene about two hours apart from each other.

Both were arrested and taken into custody. No further information was given.

Investigators are asking anyone who may know something about the deadly shooting scene to please call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.