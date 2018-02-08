HOUSTON — Houston Police descended on the quiet Westbury neighborhood now at the center of what investigators believe may be a 20-year grudge. That grudge ended with Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hasuknecht's murder in the Medical Center.

"20 years sounds so excessive," said neighbor Gloria Scherer.

Joseph Pappas lives in a quiet Westbury neighborhood.

Neighbors who know Joseph James Pappas are shocked to learn he's the suspect in Hausknecht's murder.

Police say Pappas' mother died two decades ago. Hausknecht was his mother's surgeon when she died.

"I'm blown away that he could have been doing it," said neighbor Richard Koenig. "He's a quiet man. Whatever he was doing it didn't seem very radical."

Investigators spent hours inside Joseph Pappas' home and emerged with bags full of evidence.

It's evidence that police say ties him to the Hausknecht's murder.

Pappas and the bike police believe he used the day of the murder are nowhere to be found.

"Three days ago he was trimming the hedges," said Scherer. "I thought he was going to cut the grass. That was his normal routine, but he didn't."

HPD says it's now been 36 to 48 hours since anyone's seen him. Neighbors say he was constantly riding his bike everywhere, even just a few days ago.

"No he didn't look like he was hiding from anybody," said Koenig. "You'd see him out periodically."

Neighbors described him as just a "good friendly neighbor."

