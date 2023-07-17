Robbed in broad daylight | Workers think they were followed from bank by men who stole cash

Houston police said the victim thinks he was followed after he cashed a check to pay his employees.

HOUSTON — Two men were robbed last month while they were doing yard work in the West U area. Police said the victim thinks he was followed from a bank at which he cashed a check shortly before the robbery.

According to Houston police, it happened on June 30 just after 3 p.m. HPD's robbery division recently released home surveillance video that shows the attack.

Investigators said the men were doing yardwork at a house on Purdue Street near the intersection of Edloe and Bissonnet.

The workers told investigators that a black Jaguar SUV pulled up and parked across the street from their work truck. They said a man got out of the SUV, opened the truck door and took an envelope full of money. One of the workers tried to stop the suspect, but he ran away and jumped in another vehicle -- a gray Mazda SUV -- that quickly sped away, police said.

One of the workers got into the Jaguar SUV that was left behind and took the suspect's phone and key fob.

A short time later, the suspect returned to the scene in the Mazda SUV and rushed up to the workers with a gun while demanding his phone and key, police said. He then got in the Jaguar SUV and left the scene.

If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Here's the video of the robbery: