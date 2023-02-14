Pct. 4: Armed man carjacks woman in Atascocita

The woman told deputies she was driving under a bridge when an armed man dragged her out of her car and then drove away.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman said she was carjacked by an armed man in Atascocita on Tuesday, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Authorities said it happened at about 3:10 p.m. on West Lake Houston Parkway near the intersection of Madera Run Parkway.

The woman told deputies she was driving under a bridge when the man attacked her, dragged her out of her car and drove away in her vehicle.

Deputies said they were searching the area for the suspect and the woman's vehicle.

It's unclear if the woman was injured in the incident.