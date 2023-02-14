x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Pct. 4: Armed man carjacks woman in Atascocita

The woman told deputies she was driving under a bridge when an armed man dragged her out of her car and then drove away.
Credit: KHOU 11

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman said she was carjacked by an armed man in Atascocita on Tuesday, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Authorities said it happened at about 3:10 p.m. on West Lake Houston Parkway near the intersection of Madera Run Parkway.

The woman told deputies she was driving under a bridge when the man attacked her, dragged her out of her car and drove away in her vehicle.

Deputies said they were searching the area for the suspect and the woman's vehicle.

It's unclear if the woman was injured in the incident.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Woman dies after being shot, run over in carjacking, Houston police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out