Wenwen Zhou, 40, was arrested after the shooting inside the couple's apartment on Tanglewilde Street near Gessner Road.

HOUSTON — A woman was arrested Monday after police said she shot her husband.

HPD said the couple was arguing when WenWen Zhou grabbed a gun and shot the victim.

The husband, 35, was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance but survived. His name has not been released.

Zhou, 40, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. at the couple's apartment on Tanglewilde Street near Gessner Road.

No other details were released.

