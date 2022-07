One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in west Houston Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Panagard Drive. Police first tweeted about the incident at around 8 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

We are working to learn more about this incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.