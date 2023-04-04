WANTED: Sketches released of 2 men wanted for aggravated sexual assault in west Houston

HOUSTON — It's been three months since two men attacked a victim in west Houston and sexually assaulted them but they're still on the run.
Crime Stoppers and Houston police are hoping composite sketches just released of the suspects will lead to their identities and arrest.
The sexual assault happened on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 10500 block of Wilcrest Dr. near Bissonnet in west Houston. That's just west of Beltway 8.
Investigators said the two threatened to hurt the victim before both men sexually assaulted them.
The victim was able to provide descriptions of both guys.
Suspect No. 1
- Early 30s
- Approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall
- About 170 pounds
- Muscular build
- Tattoos on neck
- Half-sleeve of tattoos on left arm from elbow to wrist
- Clean-shaven
Suspect No. 2
- Late 20s
- Approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall
- Approximately 130 pounds
- Thin build
- Goatee
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.