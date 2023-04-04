WANTED: Sketches released of 2 men wanted for aggravated sexual assault in west Houston

The victim was sexually assaulted by both men in the 10500 block of Wilcrest Dr. on Jan. 2.

HOUSTON — It's been three months since two men attacked a victim in west Houston and sexually assaulted them but they're still on the run.

Crime Stoppers and Houston police are hoping composite sketches just released of the suspects will lead to their identities and arrest.

The sexual assault happened on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 10500 block of Wilcrest Dr. near Bissonnet in west Houston. That's just west of Beltway 8.

Investigators said the two threatened to hurt the victim before both men sexually assaulted them.

The victim was able to provide descriptions of both guys.

Suspect No. 1

Early 30s

Approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall

About 170 pounds

Muscular build

Tattoos on neck

Half-sleeve of tattoos on left arm from elbow to wrist

Clean-shaven

Suspect No. 2

Late 20s

Approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall

Approximately 130 pounds

Thin build

Goatee