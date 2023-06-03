Wanted: HPD identifies man accused of robbing couple at their west Houston home

Investigators said Michael Coates, 20, is the man who robbed a couple at their west Houston home in February. He has not been caught.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is looking for a man who's accused of robbing a couple at their west Houston home last month.

The incident was caught on video.

What happened

In the video, a 72-year-old woman can be heard screaming as a man, later identified as 20-year-old Michael Coates, pointed a gun at her while she was standing in her garage.

It happened on Feb. 11 just before 3 p.m. at a home on Briar Forest just east of West Beltway 8 in west Houston.

According to investigators, the woman had just opened her garage door and was putting something in her trunk when she was approached by Coates, who pointed the handgun at her and demanded her car keys.

When the woman screamed, her husband, 75, came outside to see what was going on. Authorities said Coates pointed the gun at him, followed him into the house, took the keys to their BMW sedan and drove away.

The stolen car was found the following day at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to police.

Coates is being charged with the aggravated robbery of an elderly person(s), according to HPD officials.

Similar incident

In January, a man was targeted while he was in his garage at a home near West Holcombe and Buffalo Speedway. The gunmen remain on the run.

How to help