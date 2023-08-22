HPD: Man killed in shootout during drug deal in parking lot in west Houston

Houston police said the shootout happened in a parking lot in the Energy Corridor.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday during a shooting in a west Houston parking lot.

According to Houston police, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot on Stafford Street in the Energy Corridor near where Highway 6 meets I-10.

Police didn't release many details but said at least two men got into a shootout and one of them was shot and killed. Chief Troy Finner said there was evidence of a "drug transaction." Finner also said a person believed to be involved in the shootout showed up at an area hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots fired during the shootout. When officers got to the scene, someone was giving CPR to the person who ended up dying.