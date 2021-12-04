HPD looking for 2 men who may have information on fatal shooting outside west Houston convenience store

Houston police are asking anyone who may know either of these two men to call 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released surveillance photos of two men who may have information on a fatal shooting that happened Sunday at a convenience store in west Houston.

Police are hoping somebody recognizes either of these two men with hopes they can help them figure out who shot and killed a man parked outside the store in the 2900 block Walnut Bend Lane.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Debase, was sitting inside a gray SUV when police said a masked gunman wearing all black approached the driver's side of his vehicle and started shooting.

Debase was shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Anyone with information on the two men in the photos or have information on this shooting is urged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

