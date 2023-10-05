Armed suspect barricaded in car after chase with deputies ends in crash, gunfire in west Harris County, sheriff says

The sheriff said the suspect crashed their vehicle during the chase before deputies opened fire. No one was hit by the gunfire.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An armed suspect barricaded themself inside a car after leading deputies on a chase in west Harris County Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This is happening on Westgreen Boulevard near the Memorial Parkway neighborhood.

The sheriff said the suspect crashed their vehicle during the chase before deputies opened fire. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Gonzalez said deputies have set up a perimeter and contained the scene but the suspect is still armed. He asked the public to avoid the area while the incident remains active.

@HCSOTexas deputies have an active scene in West Harris County, 1300 blk of Westgreen. Deputies responded to a call for service at a different location, possibly stemming from domestic violence. Upon arrival, the suspect fled and a short pursuit ensued, until the suspect

Here's a map of the area:

