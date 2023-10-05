x
Armed suspect barricaded in car after chase with deputies ends in crash, gunfire in west Harris County, sheriff says

The sheriff said the suspect crashed their vehicle during the chase before deputies opened fire. No one was hit by the gunfire.
Credit: Houston TranStar

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An armed suspect barricaded themself inside a car after leading deputies on a chase in west Harris County Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This is happening on Westgreen Boulevard near the Memorial Parkway neighborhood.

Gonzalez said deputies have set up a perimeter and contained the scene but the suspect is still armed. He asked the public to avoid the area while the incident remains active.

Here's a map of the area:

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

