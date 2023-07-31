Authorities searching for man who slipped handcuffs, ran away from HCSO substation on Clay Road

Harris County Sheriff's Office officials said the inmate escaped from a facility on Clay Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators on Monday said they were trying to find a man who had escaped custody in west Harris County.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the man was able to get away from one of their facilities on Clay Road.

HCSO officials said the man was taken into custody for felony violation of a protective order/retaliation. They said that when he was taken to the Clay Road substation, he got out of his handcuffs and ran.

They did say it happened around 2:30 p.m. and HCSO got the call about three hours later, at 5:50 p.m.

Manhunt underway in west Harris County tonight after suspect in custody breaks free from handcuffs and runs away from deputy. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/wwz0q5hG4i — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) August 1, 2023

HCSO went on to say there was no threat to the public, but Pine Forest Lane was closed between Highway 6 to Clay Road.

An inmate has not escaped from the Harris County Jail. District 4 Units responded to 2300 block of Wigmaker Drive in reference to a Terroristic Threat call for service. The deputy took an adult male into custody for Felony Violation of a Protective Order/Retaliation and cont.. pic.twitter.com/qxSGfDpK0A — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 1, 2023