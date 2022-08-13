Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a west Harris Co. apartment complex, sheriff says

A preliminary investigation shows that a suspect was chasing the victim in the apartment complex before fleeing, according to HCSO.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was flown to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a west Harris County apartment complex on Saturday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 14906 Westpark Drive. The sheriff first tweeted about the incident around 7 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows that a suspect was chasing the victim in the apartment complex before fleeing, according to Gonzalez.

