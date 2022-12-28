Caught on camera: Robbery suspect snatches money bag from man outside Wells Fargo in NW Houston

The suspect has been identified as Mark Hoover. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 713-222-8477.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a man who had just walked out of a bank after withdrawing money.

It happened on Nov. 9 at Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, which is in the Willowbrook area.

Houston police said the victim had just pulled out money for his business and walked to the bank's parking lot with a money bag. That's when the suspect, who police later identified as Mark Hoover, 22, got out of a white four-door BMW and quickly approached the victim.

Police said the victim noticed Hoover and tried to run back toward the bank but the suspect grabbed him with both of his arms and was eventually able to snatch the money bag from him. Police said Hoover was able to run back to the BMW and got in the passenger seat before it left.

Hoover, who police identified from a Crime Stoppers tip, has been charged with robbery with bodily injury.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.