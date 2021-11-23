TABC: Weed, AR-15-style rifle, handguns seized during liquor store raid in Spring

Damian Shimfarr, 37, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, TABC agents said.

SPRING, Texas — A liquor store in Spring was selling a lot more than booze, according to investigators with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Damian Shimfarr, 37, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

“Drugs, guns and cash fuel organized crime, and TABC will not tolerate crime at businesses we regulate,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We will follow this arrest with a full investigation to hold accountable anyone who’s using a licensed business as a hub for illegal activity.”

TABC said their investigation into the liquor store at 23311 Aldine Westfield will continue and further action is possible.

Shimfarr was taken to the Harris County Jail and later released after posting bond.