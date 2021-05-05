$500K meth bust in Liberty County could be biggest one ever in county’s history

A hazmat team with the Houston Police Department was called in to assist because of the amount of hazardous substances in the home.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — There was a major methamphetamine bust in Liberty County overnight, and the sheriff’s office there believes it might be the biggest one ever in the county's history.

Officials believe they found over $500,000 worth of meth after they were asked to assist in a search warrant led by the Drug Enforcement Administration out of Houston.

Authorities believe the home in question, located on Road 2192 off FM 787, was being used as a conversion lab where criminals turn the raw meth into crystal meth.

Because of the large amount of hazardous substances, they called in a hazmat crew from the Houston Police Department to assist. Crews could be seen bringing out large bins and bags filled with various items from inside the property.

No arrests have been made as no one was found at the home.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities do not yet have a final weight of all the meth they found.