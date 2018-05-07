HUMBLE, Texas - Stolen wedding rings and a vehicle were returned to a woman after she was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday.

According to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office, three kids robbed the woman and stole her car from her home in the 20600 block of Kenswick Drive.

Deputies found the car at a nearby apartment complex and arrested the three juveniles there.

The wedding rings and car were returned to the woman. Deputies also found a BB gun that was used in the robbery.

All three juveniles were arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. They have been charged with Robbery.

