Weapon used in 5-year-old Samuel Olson's murder located, prosecutors believe

Prosecutors say they are working very diligently with the Houston Police Department to gather all the evidence they can to “get justice for little Samuel.”

HOUSTON — Benjamin Rivera, the second suspect arrested in the Samuel Olson case, is now out of a downtown Houston jail on bond.

A judge set lengthy bond conditions for his release, including no contact with the other suspect in the case or with Olson’s family, he must be under house arrest and wear a GPS monitor, and he cannot be in an area where there are children.

His attorney tried to negotiate those conditions, saying his client has medical conditions.

Rivera, like Theresa Balboa, is charged with tampering with evidence-a corpse. He made his first in-person court appearance on Wednesday before bonding out.

Murder weapon may be found

No one has been charged in 5-year-old Samuel’s actual death.

But Harris County prosecutors tell KHOU 11 News they have located what is believed to be the murder weapon. They hope to release those details very soon, they said in court on Thursday.

Prosecutors say they are working very diligently with the Houston Police Department to gather all the evidence they can to “get justice for little Samuel.”

The Houston-area child disappeared several weeks ago and was not seen at school during that time before he was falsely reported missing to police, prosecutors say. His body was later found in a bin in a Jasper motel room.

You can read more about the case in the timeline here.