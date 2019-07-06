HOUSTON — During a press conference Friday, Chief Acevedo pleaded for anyone who may have been victimized by former Pct. 4 Deputy Constable Richard Cornejo to come forward.

Cornejo was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of sexual assault and official oppression after police said he assaulted women in Greenspoint while he was on duty.

"We strongly believe there are other victims out there,' Chief Acevedo said.

In July 2018, investigators were told Cornejo allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in May 2018.

An investigation into the allegation was immediately launched by Internal Affairs, which led to a second to a second victim.

Chief Acevedo said Cornejo would patrol the Greenspoint area and target women leaving the Palacios Latino Night Club in the 400 block of N Sam Houston Parkway E.

Acevedo said Cornejo would spend time in the parking lot of the club and stop woman on traffic violations as they were leaving. From there, Cornejo would direct them somewhere else or follow them to their home, according to Acevedo.

Acevedo said in addition to the sexual assaults, investigators also have second-hand reports of Cornejo exposing himself to women on Palacios property.

“We want other victims, whether it’s from indecent exposure or any other act of official oppression, please come forward,” Acevedo pleaded.

Police said Cornejo would be in uniform during the sexual assaults. He had a mustache and was known to where glasses.

Cornejo remains in jail on a $105,000 bond.

Prosecutors said Palacios has been closed for numerous drug and liquor violations.

