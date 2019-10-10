HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A wild chase with a wrecker was caught on camera in northeast Harris County overnight.

This started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Woodland Heights in north Houston and ended in the 11400 block of the Eastex Freeway at a Chevron gas station where the driver surrendered to deputies.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office says it all started when a deputy constable responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at Northwood and Euclid in Woodland Heights. When the deputy arrived, a black wrecker truck was spotted and sped away from the scene.

The chase lasted just over 20 minutes before it ended at the Chevron station. That is when the driver of the wrecker was taken into custody.

The constable’s office says the suspect will be charged with felony evading arrest. Deputies are also looking into the driver and second suspect, who is still on the run, in connection with car burglaries in Woodland Heights.

