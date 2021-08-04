Watch: Woman screams as robber runs into garage and tries to grab purse, Houston police say

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or their getaway vehicle can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police hope someone will recognize the man caught on video forcibly trying to take a woman’s purse after she had just left a bank.

Police believe the woman was followed.

The crime happened March 4 just before 3 p.m. The woman left a bank on San Felipe at 610 and went to her home in the Lazybrook / Timbergrove area, about four miles away.

The victim told police she pulled into her townhome’s garage and began to walk into her home. That’s when the suspect ran up behind her and forcibly grabbed her purse. In the video, the woman can be heard screaming for help.

The woman’s husband ran downstairs and scared away the would-be robber, who left empty-handed.

Video showed the suspect getting into a dark Mercedes sedan and speeding away — someone else was apparently driving the vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to possibly be a 2004-2005 Black two-door Mercedes CLK320 model with paper plates, police said.