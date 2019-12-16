HOUSTON — A man wanted in connection with at least two meat market robberies is seen on surveillance video talking on his cell phone as he threatens an employee with a gun.

Houston police said the man first robbed the La Michoacana Meat Market in the 7500 block of Fulton around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Police said the man bought something with a $2 bill and when the employee opened the cash register, he pulled out a small handgun and took money from the cash register.

Then the next day just after noon, police said the man robbed the Matamores Meat Market in the 4800 block of Irvington. The suspect threatened the employee there with a handgun, demanding money, all the while talking on his cell phone.

RELATED: Woman dies after being struck by SUV in Spring area

RELATED: Tiffany Henderson and her boyfriend taken into custody after new bonds set

When the employee yelled for the manager, the man ran out.

He's described as an Hispanic male, 28 or 29 years old, about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. Police say he has tattoos on his eyebrows.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter