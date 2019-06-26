HOUSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspects who threatened a Subway employee with a gun in southeast Houston in April.

Houston police released surveillance video of the incident that happened on April 8 just before 9 p.m. at the Subway restaurant located in the 7000 block of Monroe.

Investigators say the suspects walked up to the register and one of them ordered a cookie. The man paid for the cookie and then asked if the employee would heat it up.

Meanwhile, the second suspect, who had originally entered the restaurant with his face partially covered, placed his hand in his pocket and told the employee he was robbing him, police said.

The employee told police he saw the suspect had a gun and told him that he had seen him somewhere before. He explained there were cameras pointing right at him.

The suspect with the gun then told the employee that he then wanted the cookie or the money from the register, police said. The employee says he felt threatened since the suspect had a gun, so he then gave him the cookie.

Both males then left the restaurant.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, late teens to early 20s, wearing a red Texans long sleeve shirt.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

