It was a sunny Friday morning at Santa Fe High School and the students were excited about the weekend and the end of the school year coming up in two weeks.

Suddenly, their worlds were turned upside down when a classmate opened fire in an art class around 7:40 a.m., killing at least eight people.

Many of the students who made it out safely shared their stories.

Zach Lawford and Lauren Little

Dakota Shrader

Destiny Clark

