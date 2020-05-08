Watch: Robbers hold gun to clerk’s head at northeast Houston store; police need help finding the suspects

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

HOUSTON — Police in northeast Houston hope someone will recognize the robbers caught on video holding a clerk at gunpoint.

At about 7 a.m. two men entered the store. Surveillance video shows one of the jumped the counter, pointing a gun at the clerk. The second suspect ran around the counter and also pointed a gun at him.

The clerk tried to open the cash drawer, and one of the suspects then held the pistol directly pointed at the clerk’s head to try to get him to hurry up.

Police said the gunmen fled with the cash as well as several Newport cigarettes boxes. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

One of them was described as a black male, about five feet ten inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and red shoes. The other suspect was a black male about five feet seven inches tall, wearing a gray pullover and black pants with a red mask and gray shoes.