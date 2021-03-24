Do you recognize the people or vehicle in this video? Call 713-222-TIPS to help police make an arrest.

HOUSTON — A woman was dragged through a parking lot last month as she held tightly to her purse, and now Houston police have released the video in hopes of arresting the robbers.

The crime happened the morning of Feb. 26 as the woman walked into a building in the 6900 block of North Loop E., in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The woman said a man came up behind her and grabbed her purse, dragging her to the ground for several feet until she was able to let go.

“The suspect then got into a white Toyota Camry and fled the scene. The complainant had just come from a bank and believes that she might have been followed by the suspects,” Houston police stated.

Multiple suspects were seen in the video.