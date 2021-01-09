Watch: Robbers attack man in broad daylight outside Westheimer apartments, police say

Have info? Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released video Wednesday of an attack in broad daylight at an apartment complex along Westheimer.

Police said the robbery happened just before noon on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the apartments on Westheimer at Briargrove.

Video showed the victim was walking through his complex’s parking lot when two men approached. One of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head, demanding property, police said.

The victim tried to back away from them, so the suspects followed and started attacking, knocking the man to the ground.

The suspects went through the victim’s pockets and then fled the scene.

It’s believed the men live in the area as they’ve been spotted at the complex before.