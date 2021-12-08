Watch: Robber drags woman who was followed after withdrawing money from Houston bank

The robbery takes only seconds, the video shows.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released video of a June crime in hopes that someone can offer information that will lead to an arrest.

Surveillance video shows a 72-year-old woman getting dragged by her purse. The suspects then flee in a black Nissan Altima, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division.

The crime happened June 11 at about 1:40 p.m.

Police believe the woman was followed from a bank along the Katy Freeway where she withdrew a large amount of money. The woman was later walking to her vehicle at a shopping center in the 1400 block of Wirt when the suspects quickly pulled up.

One of the robbers ran up and grabbed her purse, knocking her to the ground. The robber then dragged the woman as he ran to the waiting Nissan.

The suspects fled with the woman’s purse, leaving her behind.

The suspect who got out of the vehicle can be seen wearing a gray hoodie, a mask and gloves.