HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Suspected serial killer Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was arrested following a chase in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning.

The pursuit ended on Eldridge Parkway just north of Fallbrook Drive just before 7 a.m. Rodriguez was in the dark gray Nissan Sentra that authorities had been searching for.

Police say that Rodriguez could be linked with two mattress store murders, the murder of a Cypress woman, along with other unsolved crimes.

Jose Rodriguez is a "strong person of interest" in a killing spree that's left two women and a man dead.

Rodriguez hasn't been charged in the crimes, but Gonzalez tweeted he's "considered a serial killer, armed and dangerous."

Considered a serial killer, armed & dangerous. Possibly linked to at least 3 murders, plus the robbery/shooting of @METROHouston driver this morning and a home invasion. Stay safe and alert. @houstonpolice @HCSOTexas working collaboratively. #hounews RT @houstonpolice: https://t.co/FQC1tIrdzP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 16, 2018

"He's been on a rampage in a series of murders," HPD Chief Art Acevedo said Monday in a press conference. "Let's get this man off the street as soon as possible."

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is believed to be driving a dark gray 2017 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate number KPD-2805. It’s similar to the one pictured below. Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 if you see it. #hounews pic.twitter.com/uOfsJjMTxj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 16, 2018

The first person killed in the crime spree was a widow in Cypress who liked to read the Bible and bake cookies for neighbors.

Harris County sheriff's deputies found Pamela Johnson, 62, inside her home Friday in the 2400 block of Bent Pine Drive. Her brother had asked him to check on her because she wasn't answering his calls.

If you’ve seen Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, age 46, DO NOT approach. Call 9-1-1 or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 #hounews pic.twitter.com/CDJqxTa6Zf — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 16, 2018

The widow's television, computer and jewelry were missing from her home, detectives said.

Pamela Johnson was a widow who liked to read the Bible and surprise neighbors with homemade cookies.

Homer, Michelle

On Saturday, Johnson's missing PT Cruiser was found in the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall.

Mall surveillance video showed a man, believed to be Rodriguez, walking through the mall and exiting the opposite side.

Police say other vehicles used in the crime spree were also dumped at the mall.

On Saturday night, a young employee was found shot to death inside the Mattress Firm at 7592 FM 1960, not far from Willowbrook Mall.

Allie Barrow, 28, was found by the store manager.

Employees at nearby businesses were stunned by the news.

“I’ve heard about robberies around here and stuff like that but nothing about someone being found dead. It’s pretty scary.” said Sarai Roman.

Mattress Firm announced Monday that their Houston area stores will remain closed on Tuesday. CEO Steve Stagner released the following statement:

“Our hearts are heavy after hearing of another senseless act of violence at a peer mattress company in Houston on the heels of this weekend’s tragic event. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our associates, we are closing Houston-area Mattress Firm stores until we can more fully assess the situation. As the safety of our employees is paramount, we are working diligently to implement additional security measures for further protection of our employees. If you have any information about the suspect at large, please contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Team at 713-308-3600.”

A few hours after Barrow's identity was released on Monday, police were called to another mattress store about three miles away.

This time, the victim was a man. He was found inside a Mattress One store in the 4400 block of I-45 near Crosstimbers.

Police are looking for a dark gray Nissan Sentra stolen from the scene.

Police also want to question Rodriguez about the robbery and shooting of a Metro Lift driver early Monday near Highway 59 and Quitman. He survived and was rushed to an area hospital.

A fifth crime, a home invasion robbery on July 9 in north Harris County could also be linked to Rodriguez.

