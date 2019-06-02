HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies will hold a press conference on the investigation into the murder of a Tomball woman who died after being gunned down in her driveway in late January.

Homicide investigators are looking for the person who killed 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza, who was shot as she set up items for a garage sale.

It happened Jan. 25 around 6:50 a.m., in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive.

An unknown person in a dark colored truck pulled up, exited the vehicle and walked up Barraza's driveway.

The person then shot Barraza multiple times before running away from the scene.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video.

Investigators say Barraza suffered gunshot wounds to her upper body. Barraza died a day after the shooting.