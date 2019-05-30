HOUSTON — Houston police hope someone will recognize the gunman who robbed a man who was walking and talking on a cell phone in a neighborhood west of downtown.

The crime was caught on video at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, May 25, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division.

The victim told police he was walking in the 1900 block of W. Lamar, near Houston’s 4th Ward and Montrose neighborhoods, when he was robbed.

Video shows the suspect getting out of a teal Dodge pickup and pulling out a gun. He then approaches the victim, who at first was unaware the robber was even there. The gunman demands the victim hand over his phone and keys before calmly walking back over to his pickup.

The suspect fled the scene. Police described him as a white male, five-foot-six, 160 pounds, bald, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM