Watch: Houston police chase driver who was going the wrong way on I-45

It’s believed he got onto the freeway after leaving a restaurant in the Galleria area and taking 610 to I-45.

HOUSTON — There were some scary, close calls after the lengthy pursuit of a driver who was going the wrong way on I-45 north of Houston overnight.

The driver was arrested early Thursday in Conroe as they believe he was intoxicated.

It’s incredible he did not hit anyone as the driver went northbound in the southbound lanes for more than 25 miles. Houston TranStar captured much of the pursuit on video, with officers on the northbound side of the freeway:

Police said calls about the wrong-way driver began coming in after 2 a.m. Thursday while he was still on the 610 North Loop. Police caught up with him on I-45 near Beltway 8, and that’s when several close calls happened.

Officers made several attempts to stop the vehicle, including using roadblocks and spike strips.

Eventually, the man was driving only on rims, and he stopped and surrendered — still on the freeway — in Conroe. Police said he pulled to the shoulder and then fell out of the driver’s side window.

Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit.

The man’s name was not immediately released. He was seen stumbling during a sobriety test before he was arrested.

