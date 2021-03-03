Watch: Construction worker shot at, carjacked in Houston’s East End

Gunshots can be heard in the video clip that police released Tuesday.

HOUSTON — Houston police need the public’s help finding two people who they said carjacked a man working on a home remodel in East End.

The crime happened Feb. 24 in the 2700 block of Fox, according to HPD’s Robbery Division.

The victim told police he saw two men walking on the street and they started to walk towards him while he was standing near his truck, outside of the home he was working at.

“One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and demanded his property,” police said. “As the suspects were taking his wallet and keys, he saw an opportunity to try to get the suspects gun. A brief struggle then ensued, as the suspect was able to maintain control of his weapon while the other suspect got into the driver’s seat of the complainant’s vehicle.”

Both suspects fled in the victim’s trick, firing several rounds at the victim in the process, police said. The crime was caught on video, which police released Tuesday in hopes that someone will recognize the men.

The victim’s truck was recovered the next day on Russell.

Police described the first suspect as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’6 to 5’7, 160 to 170 pounds, black hair and medium complexion. Suspect two was a Hispanic male, 17 to 20 years old, 5’6 to 5’7 and 145 to 150 pounds.