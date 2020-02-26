HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A carjacking suspect was arrested after he bailed out of a car in west Harris County Wednesday morning.

This happened in the area of Williamschase Drive just north of Katy near the Grand Parkway.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the suspect was caught after a search of the area was conducted with the help of a helicopter and K-9 unit.

Deputies say no one was hurt in the carjacking.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

