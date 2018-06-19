HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County jurors deciding the fate of Terry “Brian” Thompson watched that infamous cell phone video Tuesday for the fist time since the start of the murder trial. Thompson is accused of strangling John Hernandez, 24, using a chokehold during an altercation one year ago in a Denny’s parking lot in Crosby.

Prosecutors continued to call more eyewitnesses to the events of May 28, 2017, including a Denny’s waitress and one of the diner’s customers that night.

Denny’s waitress Melissa Trammell testified she saw the first part of the altercation and saw Thompson on top of Hernandez.

She said she saw Thompson punch Hernandez once in the face.

Trammell said Hernandez appeared intoxicated and advised him to stop struggling and told him that if he did, Thompson would release him.

Then the waitress returned to the restaurant and said she did not see any more than that.

Thompson’s defense attorney, Scot Courtney, brought up inconsistencies between Trammell’s initial statement to deputies and Tuesday’s testimony.

Courtney shared Trammel’s criminal history, which included arrests for manufacturing and distributing drugs, and asked if she had been motivated to testify for alternative reasons.

READ: Servers testify, Thompson interview played during Denny’s murder trial

READ: Eyewitness testifies in trial for choking death outside Denny's

READ: Trial begins for man accused in choking death outside Denny's

Trammell became increasingly frustrated with Courtney’s questions and said he was “twisting [her] words.”

“Right is right, and wrong is wrong,” Trammell said. “And I don’t think that man deserved to die.”

It was another day of heated testimony between the two. During Monday’s cross-examination, Judge Kelli Johnson, who’s presiding over the murder trial, intervened during testimony and said, “Everybody take a breath.”

Jurors later heard from Ryan Staiger, the Denny’s customer who took the cell phone video that night.

Neither of John Hernandez’s parents have been able to watch the infamous cell phone video of the incident.

Ignacio Hernandez stayed in the courtroom and watched the video Tuesday as it was played for the jury for the first time.

Hernandez's had to leave the courtroom while it was played.

Staiger says what he witnessed “wasn’t a fair fight.”

“[Thompson] was strangling [Hernandez],” Staiger testified. “Restraining him with more than would be typical force.”

Staiger testified Hernandez was quickly overpowered and obviously intoxicated. He said Hernandez was defenseless as he was held in a chokehold by Hernandez, gasping for his final breath.

Photos: Terry, Chauna Thompson indicted for murder Terry and Chauna Thompson, accused in the murder of a man outside a Houston-area Denny's restaurant, were out of jail on bond early Friday morning. 01 / 26 Terry and Chauna Thompson, accused in the murder of a man outside a Houston-area Denny's restaurant, were out of jail on bond early Friday morning. 01 / 26

During that time Staiger says Thompson’s wife, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy Chauna Thompson, helped keep Hernandez defenseless by putting her knee on his shoulder blade and her hand on his Hernandez’s hand.

Staiger said he went to the back of his vehicle to get his gun to try to get them off of Hernandez, but someone shouted Chauna was a deputy and he changed his mind.

During cross-examination, Courtney tried to discredit Staiger’s testimony by focusing on the nuisances of his story: which way were Thompson and Hernandez facing outside the restaurant? Where, exactly, were Hernandez’s hands as Thompson laid on top of him? And what was Hernandez doing with his hand.

Courtney pointed to Staiger’s grand jury testimony when he said that he couldn’t recall if Hernandez was originally lying on his stomach or on his back when Staiger arrived outside. Staiger testified in court Tuesday that Hernandez was always on his stomach with Thompson pinning him down on his back.

Courtney continued to push both Trammell and Staiger about if Hernandez was fighting back when Thompson was on Hernandez’s back. How else would they have changed position two or there times, Courtney asked during Staiger’s cross examination? Staiger admitted he wasn’t outside during the entire fight and that he went inside to call 911.

Later, however, prosecutors brought in Dr. Bill Smock, an expert on strangulation. Smock spent more than an hour testifying before the jury about the human body, the effects of strangulation and how it can lead to death.

Smock testified that Hernandez was likely fighting for his life—a natural instinct when you can’t breathe, Smock said—which is likely why Hernandez continued to move and attempt to pull Thompson’s arm away from his throat.

“He is going to try and save his life until he dies,” Smock told the jury.

Prosecutor Patrick Stayton introduced various pictures from Hernandez’s autopsy that Smock said were consistent with strangulation.

When Stayton asked Smock if the crowd yelling at Hernandez to stop moving with Thompson on his back would have had any affect, Smock said, “He’s not going to hear anything; he’s trying to survive.”

Follow Matt Dougherty and Matt Keyser on Twitter.

© 2018 KHOU