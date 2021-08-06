4 shot in drive-by at Washington Avenue hookah lounge; motive unknown, HPD says

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the suspects in a black car who opened fire on patrons at a Washington Avenue hookah lounge early Tuesday.

Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Assistant Chief Ban Tien with the Houston Police Department said the shooting was reported before 2 a.m. at 4115 Washington Avenue, just west of Heights Boulevard/Waugh Drive.

The suspects were heading eastbound when someone in the vehicle opened fire for unknown reasons.

Two victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and two others went to the hospital by private vehicle

Police believe there may have been three suspects in the black car. The motive is being investigated.

Investigators found multiple rifle rounds in the roadway.

Police are asking anyone who has info about the shooters to come forward.

“We have a high level of confidence that someone saw something,” said Tien.