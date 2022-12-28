Woman wanted, man arrested after brutal beating, carjacking of Uber driver in NW Houston last month

Destinee Suzette Guerrero, 24, is wanted and accused of beating and carjacking an Uber driver at a gas station off the North Loop at Ella last month.

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them find a woman accused of beating and carjacking an Uber driver in northwest Houston last month.

Destinee Suzette Guerrero, 24, is wanted and her whereabouts are not known. She's charged with aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury. Frank Lewis Blanco, 27, was arrested on Dec. 28. He's facing the same charge as Guerrero. Both suspects were identified via a tip, according to the Houston Police Department.

What happened

HPD investigators said an Uber driver picked up Guerrero and Blanco at a gas station on Tidwell Road and the Eastex Freeway around 8:30 a.m.

The Uber driver told investigators that another person arranged the ride and Guerrero and Blanco kept changing their drop-off location. They were in the car for about 30 minutes when the driver pulled into a gas station along the North Loop at Ella Boulevard and told them to get out.

That's when authorities said Guerrero and Blanco started beating the driver to the point he lost consciousness. The duo kept kicking and hitting the driver for several minutes as he lay unconscious on the ground, according to investigators. They took his wallet, stole his car and sped out of the parking lot, authorities said.

The driver suffered a traumatic brain injury, concussion, broken eye socket, broken nose and multiple cuts "causing permanent disfiguration," according to police.

The victim

The driver, who didn't want to be identified when he was interviewed by KHOU 11 News in November, is an immigrant from El Salvador who said he's been driving for Uber for five years without any issues. He said he loved his job but this senseless attack nearly cost him his life.

"You're going to find all kinds of people. The sweetest people and the worst," the driver said. "And you can't expect anything from the worst. The sweet is sweet, sometimes I even get a good tip from the people, but here instead of getting a tip, I got my face like a monster."

He said the duo got aggressive when he told them to get out of his car.

"I was not doing anything," he said. "I was just trying to do my job and they started to get aggressive."

The driver said they threw him on the ground and started attacking him.

"The guy especially, the guy started kicking my face like it was a football for him," he said. "I couldn't do anything. I was trying to defend myself. I just couldn't do it."

Police found his car a week after the incident at Montie Beach Park but the victim said he is not ready to get back in the driver's seat.