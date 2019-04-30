HOUSTON — A Yellow Cab driver shot outside a Montrose Kroger Monday has died and the gunman is still on the run, according to Houston police.

Jiterion Kegler, 19, is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. The charge is likely to be upgraded to murder.

Homicide detectives identified Kegler with the help of several witnesses who provided descriptions of the suspect and vehicle.

They tracked down the vehicle and questioned the two occupants inside who gave them Kegler’s name.

The cab driver, identified by Yellow Cab as Michael Ubani, was gunned down Monday afternoon in the 3300 block of Montrose.

He was rushed to Ben Taub in critical condition but doctors couldn’t save him.

“We are all heartbroken to learn of the passing of Michael earlier this morning. We will miss his warm heart and charitable attitude towards others," Yellow Cab said Tuesday in a statement. "As a 19 year veteran independent taxi driver in Houston, he will always be remembered as a friendly cab driver that worked hard to provide for his family."

Anyone with information on Kegler's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.