WANTED: Suspect who robbed Chase bank in NW Harris County

HOUSTON — A man is wanted for robbing a northwest Harris County bank a week before Christmas.

The man robbed the Chase bank located at 12350 FM 1960 Road W on Dec. 18.

According to the FBI, he posed as though he was going to conduct a transaction then passed a note to the teller demanding cash. He then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was caught on camera getting into the driver's seat of a red 2008-2010 Ford Edge.

The FBI described the robber as a thin Black male in his late 20s to early 30s who is about 6 feet tall. He had a beard and wore something on his head, either a black do-rag or beanie. He had on a dark green hooded sweatshirt with orange or red writing/design on the left sleeve, the front of the sweatshirt and on the hoodie itself. He was also wearing black pants, black shoes and a black face mask.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect in this case.

If you have any information, please call the tip line at 713-222-8477 or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. All tipsters remain anonymous.