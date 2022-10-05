Wanted: HPD searching for suspect charged with shooting 14-year-old riding his bike

Police say Walter Golden Jr., 49, chased down the victim outside an eastside convenience store and shot him multiple times.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a suspect now charged with shooting a 14-year-old boy last month.

Walter Golden Jr., 49, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

The victim was riding his bicycle outside a north Houston convenience store when he was shot multiple times, according to Houston police. It happened around 11:15 p.m. on May 9 in the 7600 block of Jensen at East Crosstimbers.

Police say Golden walked out of the store and had some kind of argument with the victim. He then chased him down and shot him multiple times in the legs, according to HPD.

Police say Golden left the scene with an unknown black female in a four-door silver pickup.

The boy survived and was taken by ambulance to a Houston hospital.

The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.