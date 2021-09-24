Wanted suspect charged with capital murder after 2 men shot, killed at north Harris County apartments

Rishaud Womack, 31, has been identified as the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting on Cypress Station Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff deputies are looking for a suspect accused of capital murder in connection to two men who were shot to death in north Harris County.

Rishaud Womack, 31, is charged in the deaths of Isiah McCoy and Reginald “JJ” Jackson. They both were found shot to death Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive.

Womack should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said. He was arrested for burglary of habitation in July and out on bond at the time the murders happened.

Deputies have not provided a description of Womack nor a photo, but it's possible he could be driving a black SUV that has front-end damage.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, but deputies believe McCoy and Jackson knew each other. It's unknown if both men knew Womack.

If you have any information on the suspect or know of his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.